Mithun Chakraborty was one of the top actors and biggest stars of the 80s. Recently, the actor was in the news for opening up about the hard times he faced during the initial years of his career. A couple of days back, we told you that the actor has opened up about contemplating suicide and facing hardships, so much so that he revealed sleeping on footpaths and roads. In the same interview, he recalled being called poor man’s Amitabh Bachchan’.

The actor recently revealed that while he didn’t have big banner films, his films did the same target as Big B’s big banner films. Mithun Da went on to become a face of TV dance reality shows, including Dance India Dance, where his ‘Kya Baat’ became world famous.

In a recent interview with ETC, when Mithun Chakraborty was asked about Amitabh Bachchan, he called him the biggest star of the century and recalled, “At that time, Bachchan saab used to do big banner films. And I had no banner. But my films would do business with almost that target. People would say he is also Amitabh Bachchan, but poor man’s.” Adding, “At one point, they used to say that they are the two pillars of the industry. I think it was the greatest compliment I could ever get.”

In the same interview, he also opened up about sleeping in gardens and roads and even once contemplated suicide. He told the same channel, “I won’t call them struggling days because a lot of kids might lose hope. Everyone struggles, but my struggle has been so much that… I have come from the footpath, literally. There have been many days I spent in Bombay where I would sleep in Five Garden. Sometimes I would sleep outside a hostel. A friend of mine got me a membership at Matunga Gymkhana so I could use the facilities in the morning.”

