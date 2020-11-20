Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned netizens about a fake Twitter account using his name.

The actor took to his verified Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the fake account using his name and photograph on the display picture.

“This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter?” Manoj Bajpayee wrote along with the screenshot of the account.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee features in the Diwali release “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” where he essays the avatar of a wedding detective.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. Theatres across India were shut owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Also, Abhishek Sharma, whose new film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari opened in theatres on Diwali, has urged colleagues in the film industry to release their films on the big screen, to boost up a business of the exhibition industry.

“I am a very small artist. I don’t consider myself a flagbearer, but then there is a saying that ‘who will bell the cat’,” said Sharma, about making the first move to release the film on the big screen once theatres opened after nearly eight months of lockdown.

