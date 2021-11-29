Stating that he believed that IFFI was a great vehicle to encourage India’s next generation of filmmakers, actor Manoj Bajpayee on Sunday said that he believed the country, with its huge population, could be a great force in entertainment.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India here, Bajpayee said, “I personally believe that the IFFI, organised by the government of India is a great vehicle to instigate and encourage new filmmakers and the coming generation of filmmakers.”

“A country of such a huge population can actually be a great force in entertainment in the coming years in the world and this platform (referring to IFFI) is going to be the major force behind them,” Manoj Bajpayee concluded.

Earlier, the actor was honoured on the occasion by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and lyricist and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

Previously, participating through the virtual mode in an ‘In-conversation session’ on ‘Creating Cult Icons: India’s own James Bond with The Family Man’ held on the sidelines of the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa on Monday, Manoj Bajpayee said that he never tried to make his characters larger than life.

“I always try to live in the reality and make the character a representative of the masses,” the gifted actor explained and added, “I didn’t need to search Srikant Tiwari, my character in the ‘The Family Man’ series, anywhere else. I got it within me, in my family, in my surroundings and everywhere.”

Stating that ‘The Family Man’ was a great story of a middle-class Indian guy, who was trying to find a balance between a demanding job and a demanding family, the actor who has been hailed as a versatile artiste by both critics and film buffs said, “When Raj and DK came to me with the synopsis (of ‘The Family Man 2’), I was sold out to it.”

‘The Family Man’ director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., better known as Raj & DK, while addressing the session said that they wanted to do a pan-India story. “The biggest expression of freedom that we experience when we started ‘The Family Man’ series was why should we limit ourselves? To break the barrier and make the story pan-India, we reached out to the actors, crew and writers from different regions,” the duo said.

Others who participated in the session included actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amazon Prime India Originals head Aparna Purohit.

