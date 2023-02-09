Youth icon Yohani who broke the internet with ‘Manike’, recently performed in a concert sharing the stage with legendary Udit Narayan in the two days grand musical concert in Melbourne. We can’t imagine the wonder that was created when two of the most loved music personalities performed together on one stage.

The golden moment of the concert was when Udit sang a line of Yohani’s famous track ‘Manike’ that not only took the young singer by surprise but even the crowd went berserk. One being a legend of the Indian Music industry, while the other being a viral sensation amongst the youth came together internationally and performed some of their biggest hits.

Recently, Yohani also took to Instagram to share a video of both of them backstage where she was praised and complimented by Udit Narayan Ji for her voice. What’s interesting to know is, that Narayan’s ‘Pehla Nasha’ was the first ever song that Yohani learnt in Hindi.

