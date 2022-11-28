Veteran singer Udit Narayan talks about his upcoming track that shows the relationship between a man and his granddaughter and how it reflects his bond with his granddaughter, Tvisha.

He says: “This is a coincidence. Lalit Panditji called me one day and said that he wants to record a song with me. As I have worked with him in the past, I was like I have sung so many songs for you and wish to continue the same. Further, he went on to share the situation of the song and said the story is about a grandfather and granddaughter.”

He remembers recording his all-time favourite tracks, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ and ‘Papa Kahte Hain’, when his son Aditya was around 4-5 years old.

“The moment he said this, I swear I was so happy and remembered the time when Aditya was around 4-5 years old and together we sang ‘I love you daddy’ song (Akele Hum Akele Tum). God is creating such a screenplay that on the arrival of my granddaughter, I have got the opportunity to showcase that beautiful relationship through my voice,” he adds.

The ace singer rose to fame with the movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ in 1988 and after that there was no looking back for him and he continued to gain popularity in the era of 80s and 90s and even in 2000 with the movies such as ‘Mela’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and many more. He is appearing on the comedy-based reality show as a special guest along with Deepa Narayan, Aditya Narayan, and Shweta Agarwal.

Aditya goes on to share about the changes he noticed in his father after his daughter was born.

Aditya adds: “He has changed quite a lot. He is not very expressive when it comes to his emotions. But through Tvisha, I’m seeing that he is becoming quite expressive. In fact when Tvisha was born, quite a funny thing happened and I felt it was so cute. When Shweta delivered the baby, papa came to the hospital, and usually, when you see your grandchild, you smile and try to hold the newborn, but when papa saw Tvisha, he clapped. I found it so cute.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

