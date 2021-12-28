Mandvi Sharma Promises To Reinvent The World Of Entertainment PR

Mandvi Sharma is the CEO and Managing Director of Tree-Shul Media Solutions LLP, a PR firm that handles public relations and offers content development.

Advertisement

She began her career as a journalist 16 years ago in 2004 with India Today in New Delhi for three years. She wrote for Tabloid Today which is now known as Mail Today and went on to work with Delhi Times for five years before switching over to public relations.

Advertisement

The turning point of Mandvi Sharma’s media career has undoubtedly been her role as a Worldwide Publicist for Mr. Shah Rukh Khan & Corp. Com. Head of Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

In the five years that she worked at Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Mandvi Sharma oversaw Shah Rukh Khan’s personal publicity, devised and executed PR strategies and was responsible for media outreach for films such as Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale.

She has also managed PR for his IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

With her newly launched company (the company was launched in 2016) Tree-Shul Media Solutions LLP and illustrious experience, Mandvi now aims to reinvent the world of Entertainment PR.

As one of the top publicists in India, she was recently invited as a guest by BBC Asianet for their series The Power Games, which catalogues conversations about who truly holds power in the Hindi film industry.

You can check out more about Mandvi Sharma here:

https://instagram.com/mandvisharma16?utm_medium=copy_link

Must Read: Hilarious! Kapil Sharma Enacts Pankaj Kapur’s Reaction To Shahid Kapoor’s Kissing Scenes: “…Kismat Teri Badi Kamaal Ki Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube