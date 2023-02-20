Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most adorable and good looking couples in Bollywood right now. While their fans are desperately waiting for them to tie the knot soon, the couple never misses an opportunity to give relationship goals to their admirers on social media. Earlier today, Malaika took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with beau Arjun where the two love birds can be seen laughing their heart out and netizens are trolling them for the same. Scroll below to take a look at their mushy picture.

Both Arjun and Malaika are hugely popular among their fans and especially on social media with over 14 and 17 million followers on Instagram. The couple never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their extra-glamorous appearances in the city and we totally adore their PDA on the photo-sharing platform.

Now coming back to the topic, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle and shared mushy pictures with Arjun Kapoor along with a caption that read, “Ur smile n laughter r infectious @arjunkapoor ❤️ #ursmilebrightensmyday”.

Take a look at their picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

These two indeed make a really good looking couple together!

Reacting to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Sharam naam ki chij he ki ni bc dho ke pi gay he.” Another user commented, “What a beautiful jodi mummy and son 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Thodi si sharam..krlo” A fourth user commented, “Kya bate ho rahi hai …maa bete me hmm”

While one section of the social media trolled the couple, another section poured so much love for them with one user commenting, “Oo Malaika u r such an inspiration ✨️ always keep shining 🙌” Another user wrote, “You both have infectious laughter🔥brighten my day😍” A third user commented, “We are in awe of this picture ❤️😍😍”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor for their latest picture on social media? Tell us in the space below.

