Maha Clash: It’s Rajinikanth vs Deepika Padukone vs Ajay Devgn In January 2020!

2018 was a year of clashes in which we saw several big films fighting it out at the Box Office for dates, screens and collections. Gold vs Satyameva Jayate, YPD Phir Se vs Stree and Loveyatri vs Andhadhun were just few of some major Box Office clashes.

But if that was not enough, 2019 and 2020 is promising to be far more intense. With the number of major film releases increasing every year, the number of clashes are also increasing and so is the number of films involved per clash.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

January 10, 2020, for example, is the date which is getting crowded already. We all know that two big Bollywood films i.e. Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji are slated to release on January 10 next year. Now Rajinikanth and A.R Murugadoss’ upcoming Tamil film Darbar has also been announced to release on the same day.

Now three big films coming on the same day will surely divide the audience and producers won’t be able to reap the best possible profits. We just hope the clash gets averted and producers try to release their film on some other good date.

Interestingly, the initial days of January have never been this popular among Bollywood filmmakers as most of the big films used to release on Republic Day weekend. It’s just after the super success of Uri which released on January 11, 2019, filmmakers have started considering the period to release their films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!