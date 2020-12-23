Madhur Bhandarkar is all set for his next film. The director-producer, who was recently in the news for his tiff with Karan Johar, will be directing a movie centred around the lockdown caused by the COVID-10 Pandemic. The film is titled ‘India Lockdown.’

The director is well known for taking up projects that showcase the dark side of different situations. Madhur has been the man behind the camera for hard-hitting films like Satta, Page 3, Corporate, Traffic Signal, Fashion, Heroine, Indu Sarkar and many more.

While much details of Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown is unknown, here what we know. A trade analyst wrote on Twitter, “MADHUR BHANDARKAR ANNOUNCES NEXT FILM… IT’S OFFICIAL… #MadhurBhandarkar announces his next directorial venture… Titled #IndiaLockdown… Inspired by true events… Casting underway… Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures… Starts Jan 2021.”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar re-tweeted this post too. As per this tweet, the casting is still in progress and may be announced soon. The film will be produced by the director’s production house, Bhandarkar Entertainment, and PJ Motion Pictures. It is likely to go on floors in January 2021.

Recently, Madhur Bhandarkar made headline over his claim he didn’t approve Karan Johar tweaking the title ‘Bollywood Wives’ for his recent web ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’. The Netflix show featured Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari.

In lieu of the same KJo issued a public apology saying, “We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work.” And Bhandarker accepted it.

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, “Dear @KaranJohar. Thank you for your response. This is indeed a close-knit industry, and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a ‘fraternity’.”

