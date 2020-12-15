The Madhur Bhandarkar film Indu Sarkar will be screened at the 6th Indian Film Festival in Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Very Happy that our Critically Acclaimed film INDU SARKAR is showcasing at ‘6th Indian Film Festival’ in Hungary and Bosnia by Embassy of India. Screening dates are 14th & 16th December 2020,” Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted on Monday.

Indu Sarkar’s lead actress Kirti Kulhari also shared her happiness on Twitter. She wrote, “Super excited that #InduSarkar is showcasing at ‘6th Indian Film Festival’ in Hungary & Bosnia by Embassy of India. Congratulations to the whole team.”

On the occasion of Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar completing 3 years, Kriti Kulhari revealed the reason why she said yes to the film. She said, “When I was first approached for it, I remember being very excited and thrilled, which is the feeling I look for when I’m getting into a new film or a project. I just instantly fell in love with the character, the fact that it was set in the Emergency, the fact that it was the kind of character it was.”

For her role in the film, Kirti had also delved deep into the psyche of those who stammer as her character suffers from dysphemia. She also recalled that people who have the disorder in real life reached out to her to convey that she represented them well.

The story of Indu Sarkar is set during the Emergency when Indu’s husband, a government employee, plans to use the situation to his advantage but his wife’s sense of morality brings about a turn of events unlike what he planned for.

Madhur Bhandarkar‘s Indu Sarkar also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher.

