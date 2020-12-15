It seems another longstanding Bollywood friendship has hit the rocks. It reports are to be believed, the relationship between filmmaker Karan Johar and celebrity manager Reshma Shetty has turned sour. In fact, sources claim the duo have had an ugly fallout recently.

While the two have been close pals for many years now, industry sources have confirmed that they have parted ways. Read on for more details.

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar has decided to end the contracts of his protégés with Reshma Shetty’s talent company. A source said, “It’s difficult to say what went wrong. But it seems that the fallout has been ugly. Karan has decided to ensure that his protégés end the contract with Reshma’s company Matrix and shift to another talent management company, Cornerstone.”

Earlier today, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced its foray into representing artists in order to ‘unravel the seamless opportunities for them and help them build their careers in their respective industries’. The studio did so by announcing its partnership with Cornerstone. This announcement has added more fuel to the rumours about his and Reshma Shetty’s relationship hitting the rocks.

The new talent management agency launched is called Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). For the unversed, Cornerstone is owned by Bunty Sajdeh, Sohail Khan brother-in-law.

Reshma Shetty’s Matrix currently handles some of the most prominent actors and Dharma talents. Some of Matrix’s clientele include Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shashank Khaitan and Manish Malhotra. Karan too is currently handled by Matrix. Shetty earlier even managed Salman Khan, but their professional relationship came to an end.

