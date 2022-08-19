Lucky Ali is one of the popular singers in the Music industry. The singer ruled indie music in the late 90s and the early 2000s. Songs such as ‘O Sanam’ and ‘Gori Teri Aankhein’ are in his credit. He even crooned some of the chartbusters for Bollywood movies as well.

Song like Ek Pal Ka Jeena for Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai is still remembered by many ’90s kids. But not many know that he did not plan on becoming a singer. As a matter of fact, he was in the carpet-cleaning business. Scroll down to know more.

In a recent interaction with fans on ShareChat and Moj, Lucky Ali recalled his younger days and said that he decided to go into the carpet cleaning business because he had no desire to act in films. “My father (actor Mehmood) wanted me to act, but the times had changed drastically. I enjoyed being among musicians way more; it has always been fun with them.”

Talking to Curly Tales, the celebrated musician said, “Carpets used to bore me because I did not know how to sell. I knew how to buy but did not know how to sell. So, whatever I bought, I sold for a loss. Business was not for me.”

During the interview, he also claimed to have spotted an UFO near his farmhouse in Bengaluru and that he bought a pet snake.

Lucky Ali, who is loved for his melodious voice by many, also recently said that he feels he is a “besura” as he has no formal training in singing. But he still is in a search to “attain the eighth note of silence” in his music. “I feel I am a besura. I have not learned music, but I trust the process and put my heart into whatever I do. We don’t do riyaaz as well. We just say a dua before our performance at every concert and leave the rest to God. We want people to enjoy our music,” he said.

