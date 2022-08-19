Shraddha Kapoor at the moment is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and also one of the most bankable. Not just that, she’s also the highest followed Bollywood actress on Instagram after Priyanka Chopra who has now become a global celebrity. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted in the city for a ‘Dahi Handi’ function on the occasion of Janmashtami and now netizens are reacting to her video and trolling her for her looks. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shraddha is massively popular on social media with over 74 million followers on Instagram. She’s also very active on the photo-sharing site and is known for her humble and down to earth nature. She often interacts with the media in the local language and always acknowledges her fans whenever they want to take pictures with her. Isn’t that sweet?

Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful vibrant orange-coloured frock suit and looked graceful as ever in the same. She accessorised her look with oxidised earrings and kolhapuri chappals to finish off the look.

For makeup, the beauty went with simple glam with winged eyes, flushed cheeks and nude lips. Shraddha Kapoor kept her tresses open with middle-parting and soft curls at the length and she also wore a bindi which stole the show for us.

Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “They know the right outfit for every occasion but they choose to move half naked most of the time 😂” Another user commented, “Budhapa face pe dikhra h.”

While the other section on social media just can’t get enough of Shraddha Kapoor’s beauty and a user commented, “She is looking so prettyy🧡🧡🧡” Another user commented, “Shraddha is so sweet and humble❤️That’s why her fans love her so much❤️”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Shraddha’s latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the comments section.

