On February 6, India’s iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode. After being hospitalized for almost a month, the Nightingale of India breathed her last in a hospital. As it has been more than a month since she left her death, her fans continue to deal with the ultimate loss. The super singer was given state honours and her funeral was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

During her funeral, Shah Rukh Khan was also in news for ‘spitting’ at her mortal remains. Slamming the haters, his die-hard fans had said that that’s a way of offering dua to the deceased.

Lata Mangeshkar enjoyed a massive fan following across the globe. More than being India’s iconic singer, she was loved by our neighbour countries like Pakistan as well so much so that they decided to adopt her famous song. Not many know Lata’s song ‘Ae Malik Tere Bande Hum’, was played in a Pakistani school as a school anthem.

Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Ae Malik Tere Bande Hum’ is from the film ‘Do Aankhen Barah Haath’ (1957) and it was originally composed by Vasant Desai. The song was adapted by a Pakistani school as the school anthem. Interesting, isn’t it?

Earlier speaking to India Today, Lata Mangeshkar’s one of the biggest admirers, Dharmendra had revealed that he got ready to attend Tai’s funeral thrice but couldn’t gather the courage to attend it. She told the portal, “When I got to know that she would sing for me in Anpadh – Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha – I was ecstatic. I thought who should I tell. I wrote letters to everyone one that Lata Didi would sing for me. I went to Mehboob studio to see her sing. Years later, she said that when Dharmendra ji came to meet me he was wearing a beige shirt. We would talk a lot, especially in the last few years. It felt that she wanted to run away from loneliness.”

