Actor Kunal Kemmu chose to make a statement in black and white on social media, with a close-up shot he posted on Thursday.
An Instagram picture Kunal shared captures him looking into the lens intensely. The image, where the actor wears a vest, is a throwback.
“Just another Black and White. #BlackAndWhite #Selfie #Throwback,” Kunal Kemmu wrote as the caption.
Last year, Kunal Kemmu was seen in the musical thriller “Malang” and the OTT-release heist comedy “Lootcase”, besides the web series “Abhay 2”.
