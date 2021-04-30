Madhuri Dixit launched a new online dance campaign on Thursday, on the occasion of World Dance Day. The campaign aims at spreading positivity amid the Covid pandemic.

“The #UnitedByDance campaign aims at spreading positivity, social happiness, and mental and physical wellness through dance, from the sanctity of everyone’s homes,” said Madhuri.

Through the initiative, participants will get a chance to join Madhuri Dixit in dance, along with dancers and choreographers across the world, from countries including the USA, Singapore, the UAE, and Mauritius, who are doing commendable work in their niche areas of dance.

For example – Anjali Sengupta from Australia who is a dance & creative arts therapist and Valerie Medard who is a Kuchipudi dancer from Mauritius will host masterclasses. Joining them will be Savio Barnes, Rujuta Vaidya, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan & other DWM choreographers. It will be a great mix of world-class experts that dance enthusiasts will get to learn a lot from.

Staying home is the only option right now and Madhuri Dixit and DWM are trying to help people make the best of the situation. So, take a chance and shake a leg online, safe and sound at home with Dance with Madhuri, DWM.

