Kamaal R Khan can truly spill poison. He has been spreading negativity against Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan and trying his best to make it a flop. But KRK has now hit way below the belt as he talks about the rumoured divorce of Shoaib Malik with Sania Mirza. Scroll below for details of his derogatory and dirty claims.

Most wouldn’t know but Shoaib was married to a Hyderabad-based woman, Ayesha Siddiqui before he tied the knot with Sania. In fact, what came in as a shocker is that he got divorced literally 3 days ahead of his wedding to the Tenis player. Mirza, on the other hand, had also witnessed a broken engagement with her childhood friend.

In a new video, KRK claims that the alleged divorce of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik is a clear case of ‘karma. He could be heard elaborating, “Aap sabko pata hai ki Sania ek Hyderabad ki ladki hai. Unke pados me hi ek ladki rehti thi jiska naam tha Ayesha Siddiqui. Aur wo bichari normal ladki thi jabki Sania ek bohot badi Tennis player thi.”

KRK continued, “Toh actually Shoaib Malik ne Ayesha Siddiqui se kai saalo Pehle shaadi ki thi. Aur ye baat Sania Mirza ko bohot ache se pata thi. Us waqt Sania ka ek boyfriend hota tha bohot hi lukkha dikhta tha. Toh wo andar hi andar us Ayesha se jalti thi.”

“Andar hi andar Sania sochti thi ki kisi na kisi tarah ek din iska divorce kisi tarah zarur karwaungi. Iske baad Sania and Shoaib ki mulakkat hui, aur dono me pyaar ho gaya jab ki wo janti thi ki ye ladka shaadi shuda hai aur iski patni Ayesha Siddiqui hai. Iske baad bhi Sania ne Shoaib se pyaar kia.” KRK continued.

Kamaal R Khan then goes on to claim that Sania asked Shoaib to get divorced from Ayesha, owing to which he did so, just three days before tying the knot to the athletic player. “Sania ne Ayesha ko barbaad kia tha, uske husband ko china tha aur uski zindagi ko tabbah kia tha. Ye toh sab jaante hai ki karma is a bitch! Jaisa apne kia hai waisa hi bhukatna padega,” he adds.

Take a look at the viral video of KRK making accusations on Sania Mirza below:

Sania Mirza Ne Cheena Husband, Aisha Ne Banaya Boyfriend. Watch to know this funny love story! https://t.co/zF34oqlYjU — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 14, 2022

