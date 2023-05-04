Kriti Sanon has cemented her position as a force to reckon with in the Indian cinema industry. Her humble demeanour, words of wisdom, and mindful gestures have made people fall in love with her over and over again. Today, the actress is at the top of her game and is the leading A-lister in the town, yet she knows her ground, unlike anyone. Her presence of mind and modesty has taken her a long way, making her a fan favorite.

Here is proof of the number of times Kriti Sanon has gone out of her way to share advice, show kindness, and has won hearts through her humble actions.

Kriti Sanon shares this beautiful moment with a baby as she goofs around playing with him. We love this motherly sweet side to Kriti Sanon, she clearly has her way around babies.

Following the advice her mother shared, Kriti Sanon truly goes by these words “Just stay humble, while you do what you want to do, while you climb up. Don’t ever loose that touch with the ground”.

Here is another inspirational quote from Kriti “If the other person doesn’t value you, don’t be there as a sideline. Don’t be there in the background. I think you have to just start valuing yourself. If you value yourself then the other person will value you.

Here is an adorable video of Kriti Sanon with her cute lil fan. We can not have enough of this fan moment as the star kneels down to click a selfie with him. Note how Kriti takes a stand for her fan as the paparazzi calls him out for his height.

Meanwhile, on the work front the actress will be next seen in Adipurush, Ganapath, The Crew amongst many others.

