Kriti Sanon who will soon jet off to Indore to attend an event couldn’t be more excited to travel to the city, as she’ll not only get to meet her fans but also will be relishing Indori delicacies to her heart. Indore is also known as a gastronomic melting pot, something that truly excited the foodie in the actor.

While in the city, Kriti will also discuss her journey and inspirational climb to the top, and open up about her journey of being an self made actor, and making her indomitable mark in the industry on her own.

Says Kriti Sanon, “I’ve been to Indore to promote my films but this time I am especially going there to meet my Indori fans and interact with them over a fun session. I remember being amazed and impressed with how clean and beautiful the city is. Indore has set a prime example for other cities to follow when it comes to waste management and cleanliness. I also love the energy and the food of the city. Even though I’ll be there for a few hours only I’ll sneak in some time to have the famous Poha, Ratlami Sev, and Jalebies.

The multi hyphenate boasts of a having been on journey, chasing her dreams and not giving up, come what may, which is made her an icon. Her journey is a fine inspiration to the young minds, to dream and aim big, something which not many actors from her generation Kriti’s boast of.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in ‘The Crew’ opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has ‘Adipurush‘ slated to release in August, untitled next opposite Shahid Kapoor which will release in October and Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff, up for release in the same month.

