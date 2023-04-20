Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were once the most famous alleged Bollywood couples. They parted ways in the early 2000s but never revealed the reason behind their breakup. While Aish is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, Bhaijaan is still very much single and is often romantically linked with actress Iulia V Vantur. There’s now a fan-edited video doing the rounds on social media where Salman & Aish are spotted together from back in the day, and it has left their fans emotional. Scroll below to watch the video.

Salman is one of the country’s biggest and most bankable stars and will be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which will be released tomorrow ahead of Eid. On the other hand, Aish was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Now talking about the viral video, an Instagram fan page of Salman Khan shared the edited video of the actor with his alleged ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The song has snippets from the films they did together in the past, along with their public appearances with ‘Tere Bina’ playing in the background.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salmankhanfanpage2.0 (@salmankhanfanpage2.0)

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Its not edited its addicted ❤️❤️🔥”

Another commented, “this is your eid gift in advance 🤗”

A third user commented, “Edited but still the best❤️”

A fourth commented, “Waiting for this 😍∞❤️”

That, indeed, is a very smooth-edited video. What are your thoughts on the fan-edited video of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Tell us in the space below.

