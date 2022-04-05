Bollywood singer Brijesh Shandilya is on cloud nine as his new song ‘Toofan’ from the much-awaited film ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ is out and getting all the appreciation.

‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

About his song, Brijesh Shandilya says: “When I first got to know that I have to sing for ‘KGF Chapter 2’, I was very happy and excited when Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed with whom I have very good relations told me that ‘Brijesh you have to sing for this film’ and obviously I was very excited as ‘KGF 1’ was a mega-hit and obviously singing for its second part would add another feather to my discography.”

The singer known for his Sufi style of singing elaborates on his working experience with composer, sound designer, and lyricist Ravi Basrur.

“I was very excited to meet one of India’s finest music composers, sound designer, lyricist Ravi Basrur. It’s a very energetic song. Ravi ji and I discussed how to sing this song as the lyrics of the song are very different. Ravi ji guided me a lot throughout the recording of the song I learnt a lot from him. I am even more happy that a large number of audience will listen to my song as it’s a very big film, I would like to thank my friend Shabbir Ahmed once again because of whom I got this song.”

Brijesh Shandilya, who shot to fame with his song ‘Banno Tera Swagger’ from ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, also praises the director and superstar Yash for the movie, saying: “The director of the film is also very hardworking and its lead actor Yash, one of the biggest superstars of our country, is just brilliant and an amazing person.”

Brijesh Shandilya has also sung the title track of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Jai Ho’ and another song in ‘Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye’. He was appreciated for the song ‘Mera Nachan Nu’ from ‘Airlift’.

