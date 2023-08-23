Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is all set for the release of his upcoming sports drama film ‘Love All’, said that there are no visual effects in the badminton scenes of the movie, and one will feel that they are watching an international match.

The actor was in the national capital for the promotion of his movie. He was seen wearing a blue shirt, beige pants, and paired it with blue tinted sunglasses. He completed the look with black and white sneakers. Kay Kay was accompanied by the director Sudhanshu Sharma.

Talking to media persons, Kay Kay said: “This is a story of a father and son, and a middle class family. The story focuses on badminton, which has been presented in a very reliable manner. The actors in this movie are actual sportspersons, who are representing India at national and international levels. There are no visual effects in the badminton scenes in the movie, and you will feel like you are watching an international match.”

Speaking about the preparations and the role, Kay Kay shared: “I did the normal preparations, whatever is required to present a person. I am playing Siddharth Sharma. I have imbibed his characteristics.”

The 56-year-old actor further said that he believes sports is a very important part of our lives. “Whatever your age is, you should hold on to one sports activity, it will be very beneficial for you. For me any racket sport is fine,” he shared.

The ‘Haider’ fame actor said that he doesn’t think about sequels. “Whatever I have in my hand I try to perform that correctly,” he said.

Talking about the movie, director Sudhanshu said: “there would have been difficulties if we had used visual effects, because this movie has players who are representing India. So, they don’t require any special effects, they themselves are special effects. There are long rallies, where the camera is not even cut. So we didn’t require any tricks, and special effects in this movie.”

Elaborating on the title of the movie, the filmmaker shared: “Whoever is attached to the sports activities, and understands racket sports, they know that whenever the umpire starts the game he says: ‘Love All Play’. It is for Lawn Tennis, Badminton etc. That means the score is 0-0, and the game is starting from here.”

“The philosophy behind this title is that sports makes us learn that even if you have failed in the game, life gives you an opportunity to ‘love all’,” he said.

Sudhanshu also said that the film is presented by Pullela Gopichand, which brings authenticity to the movie.

Featuring Kay Kay Menon as Siddharth, Shriswara as Jaya, Siddharth’s wife; Ark Jain as Aditya, Siddharth’s son; and Swastika Mukherjee as Soma. It also features Sumit Arora, Deep Rambhiya, and Mazel Vyas in pivotal roles.

The movie revolves around Siddharth, a small-town Badminton star whose ambitions crumble due to injury and financial struggles. He abandons his dreams, grows bitter and distant, even forbids his son from participating in any kind of sports.

Destiny brings him back to the same city, which he left many years ago, forcing him to confront his past and make some tough choices. He seeks redemption by exploring his lost passion for badminton again, but this time through someone else.

The film is slated to release on August 25.

