Newly-wed celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Tuesday from an undisclosed location after a week of wedding festivities.

Advertisement

The two were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they wore outfits complementing each other.

Advertisement

While Katrina Kaif wore a pink coloured salwar kurta, Vicky Kaushal sported an ivory coloured shirt paired with beige coloured pants. Katrina rounded her look with open tresses, vermillion, red bangles and big earrings as they were welcomed to the city by the fans.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends.

The wedding celebrations began from December 7 and saw ceremonies of ‘Mehendi’, ‘Haldi’ and ‘Sangeet’. Post their marriage, the two have been sharing heartwarming pictures from the wedding celebrations.

The actors will soon resume on their respective projects. While Katrina has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in the pipeline, Vicky has Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur up his alley.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wedding Reception Date & Venue Revealed! Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor To Attend?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube