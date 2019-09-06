Katrina Kaif: “Salman Khan Always Seems To Be Able To Sense My Struggles”

From being friends to lovers and friends again, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s relation graph may have change overtime, but one thing for sure – it has only evolved out to be something beautiful. The two constantly have each other’s back and don’t shy away from talking about each other, even if that is just pulling each other’s leg. Now, Katrina once again is opening about it all and sharing how Sallu has been a support for her over the years.

Katrina was recently present at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore along with actor Hrithik Roshan where she went all praises for her Bharat co-star. “Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. here have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there,” shared Katrina.

“He always seems to be able to sense it. It’s a bit of an intuitive relationship, as I said. Salman is definitely a friend for life. He’s that person who is completely reliable. I trust him implicitly, and I think we have that connection,” the actress further added.

Honestly, we are completely in awe of the duo and only wish for them to continue their friendship in such strong manner both off and on-screen.

Meanwhile, Katrina on the professional front is busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead.

Salman, on the other hand, is busy with Dabangg 3 which is scheduled for December, 2019 release. He also has Kick 2, Veteran remake, amongst others in the pipeline and recently revealed his dissociation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah, which was also supposed to star Alia Bhatt.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!