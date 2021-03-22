Kartik Aaryan‘s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The actor recently resumed work under Anees Bazmee’s directorial after it was postponed due to covid-19. Now the film seemed to have hit another roadblock.

The actor recently welcomed Tabu on the sets. While the makers are ensuring that the health protocols are being followed thoroughly amid the rising cases of COVID-19, Kartik took to social media and announced that he is tested positive for coronavirus. He urged his fans to pray for his recovery.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram sharing a picture of plus-sign and captioned it “Positive ho gaya 🤦🏻‍♂️ Dua karo 🙏🏻” Take a look at the post below:

Kartik Aaryan’s diagnosis comes at a time when several actors have been tested positive of COVID19. Recently, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor has contracted the virus and observing self-quarantine. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Following this, Alia Bhatt also underwent a test after her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was tested positive. Reportedly, Alia is tested negative of COVID-19.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen walking the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor was accompanied by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani on the ramp. He even shared pictures from the fashion show on social media. He captioned the picture, “A walk down Magic Lane! Always feels surreal to walk for the genius @manishmalhotra05 (sic).”

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalvani.

