Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, reveals that the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from the film is the most difficult song he has ever shot for.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the number. In the track, the actor, who plays Rooh baba in the film is seen doing tandav on the track, which also featured in the first installment of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

“The most difficult song i have ever shot for !! #AmijeTomar ka Tandav @arijitsingh ki sureeli awaaz aur @ipritamofficial dada ka sangeet @tusharjoshiii ke sang @chinnilaljayaprakash ji ke nritye nirdeshan main #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 In Theatres !!” he wrote alongside the clip.

Kartik is currently being hailed as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has entered the Rs 100 crore club with the movie minting a total of Rs 109.92 crore on completion of two weeks of its release.

The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav among many others, had a bumper opening on its first day of release as it collected Rs 14.11 crore. It was the biggest from any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, among others.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film has now hit the double digits on its second Saturday run.

“#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat… Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films… National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: a, 109.92 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

