Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Are Planning To Do A Film Together, CONFIRMS Kareena Kapoor Khan

As Karan Johar says Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a veteran on his famous show Koffee With Karan. She has been there on every season with her ex-boyfriend, current husband, friend and producer and this season she shared the couch with her competitor and friend Priyanka Chopra.

Begum Bebo has always a lot to say on the controversial couch and looks like this time she had a lot to talk about her son Taimur Ali Khan and her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan – both being the nation’s darling and sweetheart respectively and internet sensations.

In the current episode when KJo asked Kareena about Sara Ali Khan and her crush for Kartik Aaryan, the actress said, “He is wonderful. I think they’ll make a good pair. They are planning to do a movie together,” She further added by saying, “They look good. He’s massy. She’s classy. Mass and class always work.” Now we must say that’s quite a compliment for the Monologue King Kartik Aaryan. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the industry for more than two decades and she continues to work with the biggest superstars and delivers superhits at the box-office even today. And if the Queen of masses calls Mr. Aaryan quite massy, we must say that the Luka Chuppi actor has a long way to go.

Now with Begum Bebo cracking the formulae why Kartik and Sara should work together, we don’t want the two just to end on a coffee date, we hope the producers are listening to us and Kareena. Kartik is currently busy with Luka Chuppi promotions and shooting for the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

