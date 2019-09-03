Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s Banter On Cropping Each Other Out Of Their Pictures Is HILARIOUS!

Yesterday, on the occasion of one of the most celebrated festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and followers and shared good wishes. Two among those, were Luka Chuppi actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Kartik shared a picture along with Ganpati idol with his good wishes:

Kriti too shared her picture with Lord Ganesha:

It didn’t take long for Kartik to realize that Kriti had shared the same picture with Bappa after cropping him out!

So he mockingly commented on her picture, “Why did you cut me out.”

To this, Kriti replied, “Because you cut me out in your post.”

Fans indeed had gala time watching the both pulling each other’s leg.

Joining the fun was none other ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, as he commented, “I love the chat you’ll see having about cutting each others pic.”

The pictures which the Kartik and Kriti shared were taken last year from the sets of their film Luka Chuppi.

On the work front, Kartik is all busy these days shooting for filmmaker Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Whereas Kriti, who was last seen in Arjun Patiala, has been busy from the past number of months shooting for Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, and also she is been engaged with Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial Panipat.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!