Housefull 4: Chunky Panday’s Aakhri Pasta Has An Amitabh Bachchan Connect To It!

Though Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh led Housefull 4’s release date is still a long way the film has been making headlines for quite some time now. Chunky Panday, who plays one of the most-loved characters in the film i.e Aakhri Pasta has revealed the inspiration behind his character.

Right from the film’s original director Sajid Khan being dropped out of the project due to accusations of sexual harassment against him during the #MeToo movement to the grand ensemble cast, Housefull 4 has been in the headlines for a while now.

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Chunky revealed, “The secret behind Aakhri Pasta was that in Housefull 1, Sajid Khan was to do this role himself. Everyone told him, ‘Sajid you have to do this role’, and then he met me at this party and said to me, ‘Chunky I have got this role, people want me to do it in the film, I can’t direct and act, will you do it?’ I said of course. And that is how Aakhri Pasta was born. The name came from Akhree Raasta (1986), Amitji’s (Amitabh Bachchan) film, and the character of Marconi from the film The Great Gambler that was played by Sujit Kumarji, so we took him as an inspiration, his clothes, that moustache, and created Aakhri Pasta.”

Panday further said, “Somewhere, Aakhri Pasta was Sajid Khan’s alter ego. What Sajid couldn’t do in real life, he would make Aakhri Pasta do on screen.”

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji’s, Houseful 4 is slated for a Diwali 2019 release. The film features Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde to name a few!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!