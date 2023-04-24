Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in ‘Shehzada’, has got a fan in a three-year-old kid, and the child is the daughter of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma.

Recently, during an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘, the host Kapil shared that his daughter Anayra is a big fan of Kartik, and how she once demanded to meet the superstar.

Kapil further shared that his daughter was keen to meet Kartik, and then the actor fulfilled her wish by talking with her on a video call.

He said: “One day, my daughter saw Kartik’s dance video and she asked me ‘Papa, Kartik is dancing, why isn’t he coming to our place?’ I told her he is busy. Then I texted Kartik to once make her talk to him as she kept demanding. I video-called Kartik and they spoke. Now, she has more demands like this.”

On the work front, Kartik has films in the pipeline like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and director Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Kartik Aaryan will soon start shooting for his next with ace director Kabir Khan in May. Talking about the much-awaited film at a recent event, Kabir revealed, “It’s a fascinating true story that I came across. This time around it’s about an unknown hero, unlike 83 which showed living legends who we all know about. What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you’ll be shocked, that how do we not know this person. How did we let someone who did all this, fade away. That’s the excitement. I’ll start shooting for the film from May probably and Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in it. The casting for other characters is underway.”

