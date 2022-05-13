Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan tried teaching actor Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout and the latter failed miserably, says the actress.

Advertisement

Kareena is all set to make her digital debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled Netflix film. She will be seen alongside Jaideep and actor Vijay Verma.

Advertisement

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Jaideep. In the image, Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat can be seen posing for the camera with a clap board as the two pout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepahlawat)

The picture was shared by both the actors.

Kareena Kapoor wrote: “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance�the pout! So much to learn from each other.”

Jaideep Ahlawat agreed he failed miserably.

“So much ‘Devotion’ in Learning how to Pout from ‘The Best’ and I failed miserably… Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only ‘The Bebo’, The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan,” wrote Jaideep.

Kareena Kapoor currently awaits the release of her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Once Asked “You Want Your A*s Pinched?” & Left Anushka Sharma Speechless But Furious On National TV – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube