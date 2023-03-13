Karan Mehta On Working With Anurag Kashyap In 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat': "He Knows Exactly What He's Doing"

Karan Mehta, who made his acting debut in Bollywood with ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ (APWDM), called it a learning experience and said that he can never forget his shooting days with the director Anurag Kashyap and his co-actor Alaya F.

He said: “I had the most fun learning experience working with Anurag Sir and Alaya on the sets of ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’. I don’t think I would have wanted it any other way. I got to learn so much from Anurag Sir, he knows exactly what he’s doing, and his way of working is completely different so even if it doesn’t make sense at first, by the end when the result comes out, it all falls into the correct place, and only he can do that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On working with Alaya F, Karan Mehta added: “I’ve known Alaya for a long time, so she made me feel very comfortable, and as it was my debut film, she helped me a lot throughout. We had our own fun banter going on. The whole experience is now a core memory for life.”

Karan Mehta started his career by making short films and assisted in the production work of films such as ‘Raees‘, ‘Lust Stories’, and many more. It was Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who saw Karan’s short films on YouTube and informed the filmmaker about the same. “He later narrated the story of ‘APWDM’ and made me prepare it through workshops and training sessions.”

He is excited as his debut film premiered at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco and also about the premiere on the digital platform.

Karan Mehta added: “I’m thrilled beyond words and super excited about my film premiering on OTT as it’s a worldwide platform and it’ll be accessible to everyone around the world and honestly what more could I ask for? It’s a dream come true and I couldn’t be happier.”

Must Read: Mahesh Bhatt Reveals “Soni Razdan Wanted To Be Destroyed” After He Told Her Not To Come Close, Netizens Ask “Is This Even A News?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News