Producer-filmmaker and chat show host Karan Johar, whose talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ recently released on the web for its seventh season, recently shared as to why there have been just 7 seasons of the show during 18 years of his run first on the medium of television and then on digital.

Advertisement

While talking to IANS, the “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” helmer said: “There has been a certain inconsistency between the number of years and the number of seasons that this show has seen and that’s because predominantly I am a filmmaker and I do a lot of other things as well.”

Advertisement

The filmmaker, who works across domains of entertainment vertical such as reality TV show judge, producer, actor, director, show curator further explained that a lot happens between the seasons and he finds it really difficult to allot a piece of his busy schedule.

“There was so much happening between every season, there were movies that I was producing and directing, now we have started a digital company called ‘Dharmatics’, I have also judged reality shows and other innumerable things,” Karan added.

Previously, Karan Johar shared that he was overwhelmed when his mentee actress Alia Bhatt shared the news of her pregnancy.

The Dharma Productions head-honcho told press that Alia had come to his office and after he broke down, she gave him a hug. He also shared that his “first burst of parenting” was actually with Alia Bhatt.

In an interview with Times of India, Karan said: “I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with a cap. And she told me this. My first emotion was that tears just came out and she came and gave me a hug. I was like I can’t believe you are having a baby. It was like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is.”

Must Read: Jawan: Vijay Thalapathy Does It Free For Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee? Isn’t Charging A Single Penny As Per Reports!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram