Karan Deol Writes Drisha Roy's Name For His Mehndi Ceremony But His Father Sunny Deol's Mehndi Is Winning The Internet

After the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies, the Deol bungalow hosted the Mehndi for Karan Deol and his bride-to-be Drisha Acharya.

Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Drisha, who’s the great-granddaughter of filmmaking legend Bimal Roy.

Keeping the pre-wedding festivities going, the Deol bungalow was all lit up for the Mehndi. Karan Deol arrived wearing a golden kurta-pyjama, smiling and waving at the paparazzi.

His father also stepped out to meet the paparazzi who were stationed outside his house. Dressed in a light pink T-shirt and white pants, the actor happily showed the henna on his hands. Sunny Deol’s Mehndi is winning the internet as the actor made symbols of different religions for his Mehndi and flaunted the same in the media. His mehndi was shared in a video posted by the paparazzi Instagram account Yogen Shah.

Karan’s uncles Bobby and Abhay Deol have also been sharing pictures from their nephew’s wedding celebrations. Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of Karan Deol, showing off his Mehndi with Drisha’s name beautifully written as he shied from the cameras.

Karan Deol and Drisha Roy got engaged a few months ago and their intention to get married this month became public after their roka ceremony that took place some time back.

The couple have opted for an intimate wedding, but will host a grand reception in Mumbai.

