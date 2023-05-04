In what is being billed as a marriage of two film dynasties, Karan Deol, the actor son of Bollywood actor-director Sunny Deol, is set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Drisha Roy, a fashion designer who describes herself on her Instagram handle as being “unsocial”.

According to media reports, Karan, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, directed by his father, recently got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony attended by the two families.

They were rumoured to have got engaged last year, but the actor’s team was quick to clarify that “Karan Deol and Drisha are childhood friends” and the news about them getting engaged “is not true”.

Reportedly, the couple are now making their status official and informing their friends and associates about the marriage ceremony next month. Media reports suggest that Drisha is a very private person, so not much is known about her.

On Valentine’s Day, earlier this year, Karan Deol was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman. It remains unclear if it was Drisha in the picture. Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was titled after a song from his grandfather Dharmendra’s film.

On the work front, Karan Deol will be seen soon in ‘Apne 2’, which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol. He also starred in Velle which co-starred his uncle Abhay Deol.

