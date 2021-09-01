Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut’s plea of quashing the criminal defamation case filed against her by a metropolitan magistrate’s court on a complaint filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar was reserved by The Bombay High Court this Wednesday. The case was started earlier this year by the actor along with her attorney Rizwan Siddiquee who challenged the defamation proceedings stating that the magistrate’s court in suburban Andheri did not put their complete mind into the case. It was also stated that rather than checking the complainant or witnesses named in the complaint against her the lower court relied on the discretion of the Juhu police and started the case against her.

Rizwan Siddiquee confided in a single bench ruled by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that the police inspection into Akhtar’s objection was “one-sided.”

Advertisement

“My witnesses were never examined. The magistrate should have ensured that no party is harassed,” Siddiquee informed the HC, as reported by Times Of India. To this Akhtar’s counsel, Jay Bharadwaj informed the bench that the judge had ordered the police inquiry after going through the interview in which Ranaut had made the alleged defamatory comments. Bharadwaj also said the inspector had called in the witnesses and concerned persons, including Kangana Ranaut, to assure its inspection was honest, but the actor never replied to the summons.

The Ranaut-Akhtar case started back in November 2020 when the latter filed a criminal complaint allegedly making defamatory and groundless statements against him in a TV interview. Followed by the complaint in December 2020 the court order the Juhu police to investigate the case and we’re informed that the offence of defamation, as claimed by Akhtar against the actor, was accepted as correct until proved otherwise and stated that further examination into the same was required.

As per the information by the police, the court commenced the criminal case against Kangana Ranaut and sent out a summoning notice to her in February this year. The law along the section 202 of the CrPC states that on the acknowledgement of a complaint of a violation which the particular person has to take account for, he or she can ask, or instruct the police to see if a real case is authorized, before publishing summons to an impeached.

As per the report, Kangana Ranaut’s plea to the high court is likely to be accepted on September 9.

Must Read: Breaking! Dilip Kumar’s Wife Saira Banu Shifted To ICU Due To Blood Pressure Related Issues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube