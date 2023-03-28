Kangana Ranaut is one of the boldest Bollywood celebrities that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. She’s one woman army and never fears anything or anyone while expressing her views on social and political issues. Recently, the Manikarnika actress celebrated her 36th birthday, and amid the same, a fan video of worshipping Kangana like a goddess is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kangana is probably among the very first celebrities to call out for ‘Nepotism’ in the entertainment industry and often targets Karan Johar on Twitter and Instagram taking digs at the director and producer for giving opportunities to star kids in showbiz. The actress enjoys a massive fan following among her fans, with over 9 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on Twitter.

Talking about her video now, a fan on Twitter shared a video of worshipping Kangana Ranaut’s portrait like a goddess, and it’s doing the rounds on social media. Sharing the video on Twitter, the fan captioned it, “On this auspicious day of yours . I wish you a load of happiness,joy ,success. Lots of love from a die hard fan of yours .May durga maa bless you always .”

Take a look at the video below:

On this auspicious day of yours . I wish you a load of happiness,joy ,success. Lots of love from a die hard fan of yours .May durga maa bless you always .🙏🙏#HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/vom9a1mtLR — Bhawana kangana's fan (@Bhawana15638734) March 22, 2023

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s video on Twitter, a user commented, “jab tak is duniya me cinema hai …. “

Another user commented, “I love her too… but yeh kya chtiyaap hai bhai? “

A third user commented, “I hope , Itni apne mata pita ki bhi Puja Kari hongi apne… Diya jala kr .”

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

I hope , Itni apne mata pita ki bhi Puja Kari hongi apne… Diya jala kr . — Ashish (@AK28986) March 23, 2023

I love her too… but yeh kya ch👀tiyaap hai bhai? 🤷🏻‍♀️ 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — laissez-faire (@SorcerousWords) March 23, 2023

😂😂🤦🤦 "jab tak is duniya me cinema hai …. " — Jesal (@jesal108) March 23, 2023

No, You must not be serious… — Probin Ghosh (@ghosh_probin) March 23, 2023

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut getting worshipped like a goddess by her fan in a viral video? Tell us in the space below.

