To commemorate the day (June 25) when the Emergency was declared in 1975, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share the front page of a newspaper on the day after the declaration. Kangana will play the role of Indira Gandhi in her next film titled ‘Emergency’.

Kangana Ranaut shared a small anecdote from her upcoming film, on this day June 25, 1975, when an Emergency was declared.

Kangana Ranaut, who would also be directing and producing the film, mentioned on her Instagram stories “These were the most dramatic events in the recent history of the world. What lead to Emergency which was declared today and what were its consequences.

She further added: “In the centre of it was the most powerful woman in the world. This deserves a grand-scale epic film of its own. So see you in the theatres next year with #Emergency.”

Kangana will essay the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama that she will also produce. The film will reportedly feature the Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

