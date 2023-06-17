Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, where she will be seen portraying the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has drawn the line of difference between Indian and Western cultures.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Friday and shared a note talking about the “essence of Indian culture”.

Kangana Ranaut’s statement came as a response to a netizen’s statement about supporting his family. The Internet user had tweeted that he is a 23-year-old with Rs 1.5 lakh plus monthly income. Yet he does not own an Apple product, does not live on his own and does not own a bike or car.

Giving the reasons, he wrote: “Responsibilities of an Indian son who retired his parents, pays all the bills, plans for his family’s future. I want to glamourize this (sic)”. Here’s how Kangana Ranaut reacted when she came across it.

Responding to the same, Kangana Ranaut took a screenshot of the tweet and shared it on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Such a lovely thing to say. This is the essence of Indian culture. It teaches us to live for our family, and honestly there’s a higher possibility of finding our own happiness in theirs (family’s happiness) as opposed to what Western culture teaches us ‘my life my rules’ shallow and foolish ideas.”

Kangana Ranaut added: “It’s impossible to find happiness in a self-centered, selfish life. There is no logic to why it is like this but it is true if you chase happiness it’s bound to run away with double the speed.”

