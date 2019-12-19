Kangana Ranaut On Bollywood Stars Fearing Politicians: “They Are Sissies & They Are Cowards”

Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for her next film Panga made some controversial statements about Bollywood regarding their stand in the recent Citizenship Amendment Act and adding to it is her fresh interview where she called them “sissies” and “cowards”. Read on.

After accusing the celebs of being afraid and calling them shameless, the actress in an interview with E Times, when asked if actors live in fear of politicians, said, “No, they live under the fear of everything. They are the most scared human beings I’ve ever seen. They are sissies. They are cowards. They’re spineless people. That’s why they bully outsiders, they bully girls because they are cowards. And I feel there is really no hope for them.”

“We need to stop projecting them as icons, we need to stop projecting them as our torchbearers, we need to see them for who they are. They are just social media, whatever makeup and clothes posts that they do, pumping their muscles in the gym the whole day. That’s who they are. If have the clarity of who they are, we will not be disappointed. So we need to have that clarity and we need to know who our real role models are,” She added.

Further in the interview, Queen actress openly spoke about her support to the government and also expressed how this is the correct decision for the nation.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Panga, the posters for the same came out today and the trailer will be releasing on December 23. The actress is in Hyderabad right now, shooting for her film Thalaivi based on actor-politician Late Jayalalithaa.

