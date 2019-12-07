Thalaivi: Vijay Deverakonda To Be A Part Of Jayalalithaa Biopic?

National award-winning actress Kanaga Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of actress turned politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has been in the news all over from a long time. As per multiple reports, Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda may soon join the star cast of Thalaivi.

Reportedly, the makers of Thalaivi are in talks with the Arjun Reddy star for the role of Jayalalithaa’s good friend and co-star, Sobhan Babu.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Bombay actor Arvind Swami in the biopic will be seen donning the role of former actor and Tamil Nadu CM MGR aka MG Ramachandran

Talking about Kangana, as a part of the film’s preparation, Kangana underwent Tamil classes and also underwent training for Bharatnatyam to give complete justice to her character.

The actress also reported having spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions and also underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US.

It was only recently when the makers unveiled the first look poster and teaser of the film, following which it received rave reviews from cine-goers.

The Jayalalithaa biopic is being helmed by A L Vijay, and it is been bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri under Vibri Media production house.

The biopic will hit big screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages in monsoon 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!