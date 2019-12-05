Queen Trailer: Ramya Krishnan Glimpses Different Phases Of Late Jayalalithaa’s Zestful Life

Veteran actress Ramya Krishnan who is known for her power-packed performances and challenging roles in the South film industry and Bollywood, is now all set to rule digital space.

The talented actress will be playing the lead in filmmaker Gautham Menon’s web series titled Queen based on the life of a politician and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

The makers posted the teaser early this week, released the much-awaited trailer of the web series this evening.

Ramya took on her twitter to share the trailer.

Some characters compel you to take on the challenge and being Shakthi Seshadri was one of them. Be it her discipline, her will to defy the norm or her innocence in the hard world she lived in was something that appealed to me…..https://t.co/LwHFvMAzuj — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) December 5, 2019

Talking about the trailer, the 2 Minute 44-second video gives us glimpses of Jayalalithaa’s life from her school days to her superstardom as an actress, and as a fearless & most loved politician among common people.

One also gets to see Mollywood star Indrajith Sukumaran in the trailer. As the actor will be seen playing the role of former actor and Tamil Nadu CM, MGR aka Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran.

The web series is being jointly directed by Gautham Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

The web series is been written by Reshma Ghatala and will be streamed on MX Player in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Jayalalithaa aka Thalaivi has been trending all over from the past number of months following a biopic of the former CM of Tamil Nadu which stars Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut which is being helmed by AL Vijay. And also for yet another biopic titled Iron Lady which has Nithya Menen as Jayalalithaa, it is being helmed by Priyadarshini.

