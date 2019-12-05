Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra Walks Out Of The House & Here’s Why!

Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most loved reality shows of Indian television. While the show has been making a lot of noise for various reasons right from the changing dynamics of the show, to the increasing number of wildcard entrants in the house; Paras Chabbra and Sidharth Shukla are two contestants who have been most spoken about.

With the recent BB Junction task has made Twitteratis ask for ousting Sidharth Shukla out of the house due to his aggressive style of playing, it will be in today’s episode that Paras Chabbra will walk out of the BB house and that on the orders of Bigg Boss himself.

But hold your horses people! It is not what you think. Paras will only be away from the Bigg Boss house for one or two days to undergo a minor surgery for the finger that he had injured during a previous task in Bigg Boss itself.

A certain source has been quoted by Indian Express saying, “Paras has been in pain for a long time and hasn’t even been able to participate in tasks. While the doctors initially felt his injury would heal with a cast, it has only become grave, and needed immediate surgery. Paras left the house last evening and will be out for a few days before he can rejoin the show. His exit will air on Thursday’s episode.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chabbra who were at constant loggerheads during the start of the show, have been bonding really well recently and in fact, Sidharth Shukla volunteered to play for Paras in the BB Junction task due to Paras’s injury.

