Follow Priyanka Chopra’s SUPER EASY Diet Plan To Get A Fit Body Like Her

Priyanka Chopra, an international star, is one of the best people when it comes to fashion. While we seldom see her hi the gym, the actress is one of the fittest celebrities. From flaunting her bod in a bikini to showing off her curves on a red carpet, PeeCee has always stunned us with her looks.

Well, Priyanka has finally opened up her little back book and spilled her secrets on how she keeps her body fit and you will be shocked to know that her diet plan is super easy and even you can follow it.

PeeCee started off by telling that she loves food. She revealed that she cannot resist food especially during the festive season and often gains weight during Diwali and Christmas. She revealed that instead of avoiding meals completely, she has found smarter ways to deal with it.

For her breakfast, Priyanka likes to kickstart her day with a good cup of coffee as a pre-workout drink. She then eats an omelette, avocado toast for breakfast. Is she feels like having something Indian, then idli, dosa or poha top the list. When’s she at home in India, she loves to feast on parathas!



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For her lunch, Priyanka says, “I am eating Nachni rotis (ragi rotis) these days. They are healthy and taste good as well. Since I am going all vegetarian these days, I love bhindi, dal, aloo gobi. I always need curd, achar (pickles) and salads are very important. I eat roast fish, veggies, fresh salads.” On other days, when she is busy with a shoot, a grain or vegetable salad is her go-to meal. Priyanka has a personal chef to prepare these dishes for her.



Makhanas (foxnuts) are Priyanka’s favourite snacks. When she can, she even relishes a chaat! For dinner, she keeps it low-calorie. She either has soup or even has leftovers from lunch!

Well, this diet plan is super easy and we think anyone can follow it? What are your thoughts on Priyanka diet plan? Let us know in the comments section below.

