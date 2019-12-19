ForbesIndiaCeleb100: From Rajinikanth To Thalapathy Vijay, Complete List Of South Stars To Mark Their Spot

Forbes India early today declared the top 100 celebs for 2019 based on their earnings, ads, endorsements, media visibility and other factors. Let’s see where does actors like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Mahesh Babu & more stand in Forbes India Top 100 Celebs.

This year 13 celebs from down South made it to the top 100 list which is 2 celebs short compared to last year. In 2018 a total of 15 celebs from South had made it to the list.

Out of 13 celebs from South this year 8 celebs are from the Tamil film industry followed by 2 celebs from Telugu and 3 from Malayalam film industries.

Forbes India tweeted: “With 8 Kollywood superstars, 3 Tollywood stars and 2 Mollywood icons, the number of southern cinema superstars may have fallen from 15 to 13 on the 2019 #ForbesIndiaCeleb100 list, but their

contribution to the cumulative 100 rose by 12.57% to Rs 482.92 crore“

Among South celebrities, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth tops the list as he has found a place for himself at number 13.

Music maestro A R Rahman ranks at number 16.

Mollywood superstars Mohanlal aka ‘The Complete Actor’ has been ranked at number 27.

Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas is ranked at number 44.

Bigil actor Thalapathy Vijay at number 47.

Tamil star Ajith Kumar has at number 52.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu ranks at number 54.

Indian 2 filmmaker S.Shankar at number 55.

Ulaganayagan aka Kamala Haasan at number 56.

Mollywood megastar Mammootty at number 62.

Asuran actor Dhanush at number 64.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo director Trivikram Srinivas at number 77.

Viswasam maker Siruthai Siva at number 80.

Kollywood filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj at number 84.

