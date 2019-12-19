BARC Report Week 50: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Hits The 1st Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Climbs Up

BARC Report Week 50: We are back with the reports for week 50 and this time it’s Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka (urban) hitting the top spot by replacing last week’s Kundali Bhagya. On the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has climbed one spot up. In the rural section, Dangal’s Bandini retains the first position.

Let’s go through the impressions of Indian television shows for urban and rural part of India.

Urban:

At 1st position, Star Plus’ Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is rocking the charts with 7012 impressions. Climbing to 2nd from last week’s 3rd is Sab Tv’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 6960 impressions. Last week’s topper, Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is at 3rd with 6516 impressions. Colors’ Choti Sardarni is holding the 4th position with 6436 impressions. Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya is placed at 5th place with 6132 impressions. Sony Tv’s The Kapil Sharma Show and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are at 6th and 7th positions, with 5755 and 5613 impressions, respectively. Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay has fetched 5574 impressions to grab 8th spot. Sony Tv’s Indian Idol 11 (5168 impressions) and Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 (5125 impressions) are at 9th and 10th positions, respectively.

Rural:

Dangal channel’s shows are ruling the top six spots here, including- Bandini (13500 impressions), Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein (12708 impressions), Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna (12697 impressions), Mahima Shanidev Ki (12083 impressions), Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (8423 impressions) and Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi (5224 impressions). At 7th and 8th positions Big Magic’s are Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali (5091 impressions) and Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya (4657 impressions). Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya is at 9th place (4575 impressions) and at 10th is Dangal’s Phir Laut Aayi Naagin (4362 impressions).

