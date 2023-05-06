Actor Kangana Ranaut is stealing the hearts of her fans on social media with her latest pictures. In them, she’s donning her iconic signature hair curls and a pink saree. Not only fans, but Anupam Kher and Mrunal Thakur also showered her with compliments In the pictures, Kangana is seen posing in the middle of colourful flowers. She looked dreamy in her traditional look as she paired it with a dewy-blushed look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote in the caption, “Ready for an important interview Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher wrote in the comments, “Superb you are looking.” “Curls,” pointed out Mrunal with loved-up emojis. Raashii Khanna mentioned, “Beautiful!”. Several fans also flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Tejas in the pipeline, where she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot. She is also producing the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Padmashri actress will also be directing and acting in Emergency and Chandramukhi 2.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Wanted Mrunal Thakur & Not Fatima Sana Shaikh For Thugs Of Hindostan? Here’s Why She Refused & Dodged A Bullet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News