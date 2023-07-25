There are very few women in the Indian entertainment industry who openly talk about s*x and raise s*xual awareness. The reason is simple – the topic is considered taboo in the nation majorly and celebrities refrain from creating such controversies. However, Kalki Koechlin is an exception when it comes to these topics. The actress recently opened up about a few important subjects and talked candidly about s*x toys, org*sms and pay disparity in Bollywood. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Kalki revealed that it was when she went abroad that she unlearned the shame attached s*x in India.

During an episode of Hauterrfly’s The Male Feminist, Kalki Koechlin talked using s*x toy and said, “There’s shame around m*sturbation and things like that. So, it took a long time. It was only when I went abroad and saw how people were and talked about s*x that I felt ‘oh, ya. Okay, maybe I need to invest in a toy and stuff like that.’” She added that her favourite brand is Lelo, a German one and added, “They have the most ergonomic, beautiful toys. Gift one to your wife next birthday but just make sure the battery is not charged because then it’s going off in the suitcase. It happened to a friend.”

She also talked about org*sm and how women are not sufficiently pleasured in bed. She said, “When I’m having a s*x life, boys just got no ethics in the bedroom. Like, learn to go down on a girl. C*mming in 2 seconds and not even thinking about whether you’ve c*m. These are the things where I’m like, ‘What is this?’” Kalki Koechlin shared her awareness of female anatomy as well.

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress said, “I’ve been reading a lot of articles, and most articles talk about how without cl*toris stimulation, it’s actually not possible to c*m.”

In the Instagram video shared by the official page of the publication, the Gully Boy actress also spoke about pay disparity in Bollywood and mentioned that an actor who had just started in the industry was getting paid what she received after working ten years in showbiz.

