Actress Kajol has shared a picture posing with her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn on his 54th birthday.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared the picture with Ajay, who was seen smiling in as he posed alongside her.

Kajol wrote: “The birthday boy finally gave me a return gift. (wink and laughing emoticons).”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999. The two have a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug. Ajay’s latest release is ‘Bholaa’, directed by himself.

The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar.

The film follows an ex-convict who battles criminals while transporting a truck full of poisoned cops to the hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter after ten years of imprisonment.

