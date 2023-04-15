Actress Nikita Dutta, who has worked in projects like ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Gold’, ‘The Big Bull’, and horror movie ‘Dybbuk’, last featured in web series titled ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ has been creating waves with her back to back blockbusters. Audiences are loving and appreciating her work.

The auspicious festival of Baisakhi is a prominent day celebrated with much pomp, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new harvesting season and is celebrated by bursting firecrackers, shopping for new clothes, celebrating with near and dear ones, visiting Gurudwaras, enjoying langars and nagar kirtans, preparing Kadha Prasad, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nikita who is a proud Punjabi is celebrating Baisakhi by herself this year, far away from her family and loved ones.

Speaking on the same Nikita said, ” I love Baisakhi and this is the first time i am celebrating it without my family. This auspicious occasion was all about having Kadha Prasad which my mother makes with so much love. I am genuinely missing her and celebrating it with my family. But i have missed out on so many festivals, Christmas was the last one i celebrated when i was home and ever since then it’s just me celebrating the festivals with my team, cast and crew. But i am not complaining, I am grateful for it all! Happy Baisakhi “.

On the professional front, the Kabir Singh actress has been spotted flying back and forth, she has some incredible projects lined up in the pipeline for her which will be announced soon.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Slammed By Pakistani Actor, Asked To “Brush Up Her Knowledge” Over Calling Star Wars Director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy “South Asian”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News